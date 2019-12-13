Lesser known ‘Messi’ saves Kerala’s day

Kochi: There was no shortage of entertainment as Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur played out a 2-2 draw in a Hero Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Kerala had the better chances to score but it was a Piti (38') penalty that broke the deadlock. CK Vineeth (71') added the visitor's second before Raphael Messi Bouli scored a brace (75', 87') to pull his team level.

With the spoils being shared, Jamshedpur are third with 13 points from eight matches while Kerala sit seventh with seven points.

Mario Arques, who was deemed fit to start after a lengthy layoff, nearly got his team off to a splendid start. Seityasen Singh nicked the ball on the right flank and cut inside to deliver a threatening cross that was headed straight at the goalkeeper by the Spanish midfielder at the far post.

The visitors were careless in possession early in the game, with Jeakson stealing the ball off Aitor Monroy to set Raphael Messi Bouli free, but the Cameroonian striker couldn't keep his shot on target. With the game nearing half-time, the referee penalised Vlatko Drobarov's manhandling of Tiri inside the box from a corner conceded by a Seityasen backpass.

Kerala spurned a well-worked chance to equalise after the restart. Seityasen drilled a low cross into the box from the right flank for Arques who failed to connect at the near post.