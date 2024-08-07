'Less Water, 1 Or 2 Rotis': Bajrang Punia Reveals How Vinesh Phogat Managed Her Weight During Paris 2024 Olympics (Video)

X

Wrestling champion Bajrang Punia in an interview with the BBC before Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 talked about the challenge Phogat was facing to reduce her weight to bring it under 50kg.

In the interview, Punia revealed that Phogat had been focusing on reducing her weight for the last 6 months by having a controlled and restricted diet.

"Our target is to win gold. No player celebrates before winning. If we are satisfied with our last performance, we won't be able to perform well in the next. So with the gold in focus, our target is to first reduce the weight and bring it under 50 kg. It's not easy for women to lose weight. It's relatively easy for men, but not for women. Vinesh has been focusing on reducing her weight for the last 6 months by having a controlled and restricted diet which involves drinking less water, having one or two chapattis, " Punia told BBC.

Phogat, in a shocking turn of events on Wednesday, was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final match.

She had scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

Meanwhile, reports on Wednesday suggested that Phogat had to be hospitalised due to dehydration at the Paris Olympics 2024.

It is said that Phogat was found 2kg overweight on the eve of her gold medal clash against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt.

However, the ace wrestler was determined to win the gold and started working out the whole night to reduce weight. Reports suggest that before the weight measure, she did skipping, cycling, jogging and everything other thing she could do to shed 1.85 kgs. But, unfortunately, she fell short by 150 grams, which led to her disqualification from the final round.

PM Modi, reacting to wrestler Phogat's disqualification said that the setback hurts and he has no words to express the sense of despair that he was experiencing. He also urged her to come back stronger as the whole nation is rooting for her.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing," PM Modi said on his X handle.

PM Modi also hailed Phogat's resilience and lauded her for taking challenges head-on.

"I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. "Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi further said.