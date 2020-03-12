Leopard Rock best for Jimmy Bharucha trophy

Mumbai: Leopard Rock who made a winning debut appeals the most for the Jimmy Bharucha Trophy, the main event on the 23rd day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Thursday.

Coming from the stables of trainer Mallesh Narredu, this colt has showen a tremendous turn of foot while finishing with a scorching run could well score an encore as he is bound to show a lot more improvement this time.

Entrusted to ace jockey Suraj Narredu, Leopard Rock will relish the extra furlong as he was way too far behind the leader turning for home. He had picked up momentum midway down the straight and then simply zipped past the front runners to score an emphatic victory on his debut.

That blazing run was convincing enough for him to be among the top contenders for the race. Joaquin, who too won impressively last time out, is the other main contender and an interesting dual is on the cards.

First Race: 5.00pm

Selections:

1. The Six Speed Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Masar (4), 2. Solo Mission (7), 3. Sandra's Secret (2)

2. The Gold Star Plate (1600m): 1. Gallantry (4), 2. Rhapsody (2), 3. Sunrise Ruby (5)

3. The Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (1200m): 1. Leopard Rocks (2), 2. Joaquin (1), 3. Soaring High (3)

4. The Assert The Right Plate (1600m): Verdandi (1), 2. Arizona Pie (8), 3. Flying Dragon (5)

5. The Royal Deeds Plate (1200m): 1. Super Mario (3), 2. Direwolf (5), 3. Highland Lass (2)

6. The Behram A Engineer Cup (1400m): 1. North Winds (6), 2. Mount Moriah (2), 3. Oui Sauvage (3)

7. The Six Speed Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Golden Steal (1), 2. Blazing Bay (9), 3. Ame (2)

Day’s Best – Leopard Rock

(3-2)