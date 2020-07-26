Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

Manchester United is set to take on Leicester City in their last Premier League fixture on Sunday at the King Power stadium. Both United and Leicester have the chance to confirm their Champions League spot for the next season.

In the Premier League standings, United are one point ahead of Leicester. That means, a draw will secure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the Champions League spot.

Leicester, on the other hand, will have to win the match at any cost.

United's Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are in excellent form, and fans can expect another midfield show from the Frenchman and the Portuguese. For Leicester, responsibility rests on the shoulders of Jamie Vardy who is Premier League's top-scorer this season with 23 goals to his name.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Leicester City vs Manchester United match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Where will the Leicester City vs Manchester United match take place?

The match will take place at the King Power Stadium.

What time will the Leicester City vs Manchester United match begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Leicester City vs Manchester United match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool Leicester City vs Manchester United match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.