Leicester City thrash Southampton by 9-0 in Premier League

Southampton: Leicester City have equaled Manchester United's record of registering the biggest win in English Premier League following their 9-0 demolition of 10-man Southampton at St. Mary' Stadium. On Friday, both Vardy and Ayoze Perez scored hat-trick to help Leicester continue with their imperious run in the ongoing competition, reports BBC Sport.

The other three goals were scored by Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. The rout equalled United's 9-0 demolition of Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995. Leicester's victory was also the biggest ever win by any side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League.

"We were ruthlessly simple in our game. When you're so many goals up, you can easily slow, but we kept focus. We want to be a top team and to be a top team you must be clinical," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. "It was a very good team performance and we're pleased to keep a clean sheet. It's good for our goals, but the clean sheet is equally important," he added. With the win, Leicester have climbed to the second spot in the points table, leapfrogging Manchester City and moving five points behind leaders Liverpool.