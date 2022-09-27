e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLegends League Cricket: Chris Gayle arrives in India, to be in action for Gujarat Giants; see pic

Legends League Cricket: Chris Gayle arrives in India, to be in action for Gujarat Giants; see pic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Chris Gayle |

In a major boost to Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, the explosive batter Chris Gayle will be available for their Legends League Cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It will also be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Virender Sehwag, two destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again.

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

The Legends League Cricket, hosted in India for the first time ever, continues to astonish the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings.

Read Also
Former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya meet up, Twitterati take a cheeky dig
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Don't blame anyone': Irfan Pathan replies after fan slams MS Dhoni for pacer's downfall

'Don't blame anyone': Irfan Pathan replies after fan slams MS Dhoni for pacer's downfall

Ind vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan likely to captain Men in Blue, Sanju Samson to be deputy for ODI series

Ind vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan likely to captain Men in Blue, Sanju Samson to be deputy for ODI series

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar shows picture of Sanju Samson from team bus in Kerala as crowd chants local...

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar shows picture of Sanju Samson from team bus in Kerala as crowd chants local...

'That's selfish': Fans slam Team India for ignoring Rishabh Pant as video goes viral

'That's selfish': Fans slam Team India for ignoring Rishabh Pant as video goes viral

Ind vs SA: Here's probable India playing XI for 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram

Ind vs SA: Here's probable India playing XI for 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram