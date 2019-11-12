Legends Cup: Morgan Stanley champs

Mumbai: Morgan Stanley's women's team and Indigo Airways' men's team get a step closer to win a trip to Spain to view a LIVE LaLiga match.

In the finals played recently, Indigo Airways edged out Teleperformance 1-0 while Morgan Stanley earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Cap Gemini via the shoot out.

The Legends Cup is the largest Corporate Football Tournament in India. Annually, it attracts the participation of thousands of individuals across the country, CEOs, interns, middle management personnel, and senior executives, in six major cities Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune. National finals will take place in Delhi in the month February.