Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas hangs up his gloves at 39

Legendary Spanish and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has hung up on his gloves, calling it time on his glorious football career at the age of 39.
Casillas took to social media to announce his retirement in an emotional message about his journey.
While the FC Porto player issued a statement in Spanish, his tweet tells us about his journey. "The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you, because that with work and effort, comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the dream destination," read his tweet.
Casillas, a Real Madrid legend, suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.
He recovered to rejoin the ranks at Porto and was named in their squad for the 2019-20 campaign.
Casillas, who led Spain to their first World Cup in 2010 and helped his country win the 2008 and 2012 European championships, had a low-key farewell from the club he joined in 2015 after spending 25 years at Real Madrid.
With 167 international caps, Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team, making him the joint tenth-most capped footballer of all time.
Casillas burst onto the scene as a teenager at Real Madrid and went on to make 725 appearances for the Spanish giants, helping them win five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
Casillas said in February that he is keen on running for election as President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
