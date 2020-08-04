Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas hangs up his gloves at 39

Legendary Spanish and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has hung up on his gloves, calling it time on his glorious football career at the age of 39.

Casillas took to social media to announce his retirement in an emotional message about his journey.

While the FC Porto player issued a statement in Spanish, his tweet tells us about his journey. "The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you, because that with work and effort, comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the dream destination," read his tweet.