Lee reveals special gift before triumph;

Tokyo: Even if Matty Lee hadn’t won Olympic gold in the men’s 10m synchronised diving competition, the young Brit would not have left Tokyo 2020 empty handed.

That is because of a thoughtful gesture from his world-famous diving partner Tom Daley.

“He surprised me with this Olympic ring, which is something really cool and special because it’s the exact same mold of his ring that he got years and years ago after his first Olympics,” Lee told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview.

“So regardless of how we did, he still had a little surprise he brought from England. It’s so, so special that he got me that.”

Daley made his Olympic debut as a 14-year-old at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. He didn’t medal, but received an Olympic ring as a participant at the Games.

At London 2012 the Brit won bronze in the individual 10m platform event, before taking another bronze medal in the 10m synchronised at Rio 2016.

In 2018 Daley decided to take a break from the sport in order to recover from several injuries and many wondered if the British diving’s golden child would ever win his gold medal. Some even doubted if he would dive again.

But he returned for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships held in Gwangju, South Korea, and won a promising bronze medal alongside Lee.

At the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup held in Japan as an official test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the duo won gold in synchronised 10m platform and started to believe.

The Brits saved their best performance for the Tokyo 2020 Games, landing the gold medal with a six-round total of 471.81, and a golden memory that neither will ever forget.