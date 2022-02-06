e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Led by Babar, Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

FPJ Web Desk
Babar Azam | AFP

Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam paid his respects to late Lata Mangeshkar after she passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,” Babar tweeted, which a caricature of the melody queen.

Mohammed Hafiz, Pakistan’s middle-order batsman who announced his retirement from international cricket last month, summed up his condolence message in one sentence. He tweeted, “Meri awaz hi pehchan hai RIP #LataMangeshkar.”

Pakistan Cricket Board chief and commentator Ramiz Raja also left a message on Twitter, saying, Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken!”

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
