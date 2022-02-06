Led by Babar, Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam paid his respects to late Lata Mangeshkar after she passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,” Babar tweeted, which a caricature of the melody queen.

Mohammed Hafiz, Pakistan’s middle-order batsman who announced his retirement from international cricket last month, summed up his condolence message in one sentence. He tweeted, “Meri awaz hi pehchan hai RIP #LataMangeshkar.”

Pakistan Cricket Board chief and commentator Ramiz Raja also left a message on Twitter, saying, Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken!”

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:56 PM IST