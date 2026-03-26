'Leaner And Fitter': Mohammad Kaif Praises Rohit Sharma's Fitness, Urges Mumbai Indians To Use Him Fully During IPL 2026

Mohammad Kaif Praises Rohit Sharma's Fitness | X

Mumbai, March 26: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Rohit Sharma for his improved fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Thursday. Mohammad Kaif called him "leaner and fitter" and also said that the Mumbai Indians (MI) should make full use of him on the field.

Kaif said that Rohit Sharma should not be limited to just an Impact Player role. According to him, a player of Rohit's experience and quality should be involved in the game throughout the match, especially in important games.

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Kaif Wants Rohit Fully Involved

Kaif said that he believes that Mumbai Indians need Rohit Sharma on the field for the entire match, not just for batting. He also said that Rohit's presence can help the team in pressure situations and also support captain Hardik Pandya with valuable inputs during crucial moments.

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He also said that in crucial matches last season, including the qualifier against Punjab Kings, MI missed Rohit's presence on the field when the team needed his guidance.

What Kaif Said?

In a post on social media, Kaif said MI should fully use a "leaner and fitter" Rohit Sharma. He also mentioned that staying fully involved in the match will also help Rohit improve as a batter.

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MI's IPL 2026 Schedule

As per the schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2026 campaign on March 29 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The team will then travel to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 4.

Big Role Ahead for Rohit

With IPL 2026 approaching, Kaif's comments highlight the importance of Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians team. His fitness and experience could play a key role as the team aims for another successful season.

Mohammad Kaif's Social Media Post

Mumbai Indians should fully utilise the fitter and leaner Rohit Sharma. He can't be just an impact player, MI will need him in crunch situations. Also his inputs to captain Hardik Pandya will be precious. Last year in Qualifier 2 against Kings XI, when Shreyas Iyer was hitting, Hardik needed Rohit next to him. Full involvement in game will help Rohit the batter too.