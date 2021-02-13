Lawrence Bing organised Winter Rink hockey: Double delight for St. Teresa’s

Mumbai: St. Teresa’s Convent, Santacuz clinched a grand double winning the girls’ under-14 and under-16 titles in the Lawrence Bing organised Winter Rink hockey tournament, approved by Hockey India and played at the Dominic Savio HS hockey turf, Andheri on Saturday.

This is the first hockey tournament to be played in the city following the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the under-14 final, St. Teresa’s had things much their own way and sidelined Canossa Convent, Andheri by a 3-1 margin to emerge champions.

The girls’ under-16 final, between St. Teresa’s and Gokuldham, Goregaon witnessed a high-scoring and absorbing contest for supremacy before the former managed to scrape through by a close 6-4 margin.

Results (all finals)

Girls (U-14): St. Teresa’s HS, Santacruz: 3 (Madhvi Mhatre, Wilona Rodrigues, Tannavi Thikrul) bt Canossa Convent, Andheri: 1 (Tamanna Sonkar); Under-16: St. Teresa’s HS, Santacruz: 6 (Hetal Goswami 3, Sanjana Salunke 3) bt Gokuldham HS: 4 (Shravani Sawant 3, Roshni Patel).