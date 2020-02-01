'Law removal might need some deliberation': Ravichandran Ashwin makes cheeky remarks on 'Mankading'

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a cheeky reply for England pacer James Anderson when the latter had earlier asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to remove the 'Mankading' law.

Andersons's remarks came as Afghanistan's spinner resorted to 'Mankading' to dismiss a Pakistan batsman in the quarter-final of the U-19 World Cup.

"Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC," Anderson tweeted.