Latest Coronavirus Update: La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for two weeks

Organisers of the Spanish football league La Liga on Tuesday announced that the matches in the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"LaLiga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations and/or decisions, prioritising the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists, etc., due to the COVID-19 health crisis," La Liga said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Champions League round-of-16 fixture between Barcelona and Napoli will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus scare.

The match was slated to be played on March 18 at the Camp Nou Stadium in Spain.

As of now, Spain has 1,024 cases of coronavirus and the country has reported 28 deaths, as per South China Morning Post.

Earlier in the day, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the suspension of football league Serie A and all sporting tournaments for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian government has put a lockdown on all sporting events in the country with a ban on large public gatherings.