Latest Coronavirus Update in India: Sports bodies react as major events get either cancelled or in quarantine

Majority of the Indian sporting events on Thursday were either cancelled or in quarantine after a government directive to keep the fans out to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.
"...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.
IPL goes ‘domestic’
No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government, as per the sources.
BCCI has maintained a stoic silence over IPL’s fate, but the Sports Ministry dropped enough hints that it could be held in empty stadiums. The event is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai.
The Ministry of External Affairs has also advised the BCCI to "not do it at this time but if the organisers want to go ahead, it is their decision".
India-SA, Ranji final sans fans
The directive is set to ensure that the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata, and the last day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash in Rajkot are played in front of empty stadiums.
Road Safety crashes
The Road Safety World Series, featuring cricket greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in Mumbai and Pune, have been cancelled for the time being. It was earlier decided that the series would continue being played without spectators.
Indian Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar said that it was the right step under the circumstance to reschedule the tournament. “The rescheduling of this series, held to create awareness about Road Safety, is unfortunate yet the right step. We all hope and pray that the spread of Novel Corona Virus is contained. It is nice to support the cause and spread the message of Road Safety and playing again with some old friends on the cricket field.”
ISL, I-League in quarantine
The Indian Super League football tournament final in Goa, alongside the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums, the All India Football Federation said.
Paralympic events on hold
The Paralympic Committee of India decided to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15 keeping in mind government directions. The outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths and left over 100,000 infected globally. In India, Karnataka and Delhi have declared COVID-19 epidemics.
Shooting, Golf, Tennis, Athletics postponed
The shooting World Cupand the Indian Open golf tournament are the major events that have been postponed in the Indian sporting calendar so far. Besides, the national tennis federation and the Paralympic Committee of India decided to put on hold all national and state-level championships till April 15, keeping in mind government directions. The Athletics Federation of India, on the other hand, withdrew invitations to foreign competitors for the Federation Cup but said that the event itself will go ahead in Patiala from April 10-13.
Boxers ‘home-quarantined
The Indian boxing team, returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, will be asked to stay "home-quarantined" even though all the members have got the necessary health clearances. A total of 13 boxers and almost an equal number of coaching staff arrive back on Thursday after clinching an unprecedented nine Olympic slots in the qualifiers which concluded on Wednesday in Amman. "They will be asked to quarantine themselves at their homes or hostel rooms for a few days. They have, however, been given the necessary health clearances by the Jordanian Olympic association," Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti told PTI.
