Latest Coronavirus Update: Global sporting events bludgeoned

Scores of international sporting events Thursday continued to be affected due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, alongside football star Cristiano Ronaldo, players of Real Madrid and Leicester being quarantined.
In Football, UEFA is supposed to hold a crisis meeting next week, European football's governing body announced. A video conference will be held "to discuss European football's response to the outbreak" next Tuesday "in the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation."
Cristiano Ronaldo was in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus contracted by a Juventus team-mate, local authorities in Portugal said.
"Ronaldo left Italy a few days ago and his isolation hasn't just started now," said Pedro Ramos, a member of the Madeira regional government in charge of health.
However, a number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been "kept away from the squad", manager Brendan Rodgers said.
As it stands, a full Premier League programme is scheduled for this weekend, with third-placed Leicester due to travel to struggling Watford on Saturday, despite widespread cancellations of matches across Europe.
The game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday was postponed as a "precautionary measure" after Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus.
While Real Madrid went into quarantine as La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus.
La Liga authorities made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus.
In F1, McLaren withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.
"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities," it said in a statement.
Flame for 2020 Tokyo Olympics lit in Greece amid virus lockdown.
Meanwhile, the Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympiaamid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.
