Latest Coronavirus Update: Global sporting events bludgeoned

Scores of international sporting events Thursday continued to be affected due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, alongside football star Cristiano Ronaldo, players of Real Madrid and Leicester being quarantined.

In Football, UEFA is supposed to hold a crisis meeting next week, European football's governing body announced. A video conference will be held "to discuss European football's response to the outbreak" next Tuesday "in the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation."

Cristiano Ronaldo was in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus contracted by a Juventus team-mate, local authorities in Portugal said.

"Ronaldo left Italy a few days ago and his isolation hasn't just started now," said Pedro Ramos, a member of the Madeira regional government in charge of health.

However, a number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been "kept away from the squad", manager Brendan Rodgers said.