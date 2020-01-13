Late Shri Ramanath Payyade Football Tournament: Siddhu Pawar powers Udaya Sports Club home

Mumbai: Udaya Sports Club waged a grim battle with Sarwaswati Sports Club but managed to score a late winner to snatch a narrow 1-0 win in a hard-fought first round league match of the 24th Late Shri Ramanath Payyade Football Tournament, at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan, here on Sunday.

Both Udaya and Sarawati played an open attacking game but the forwards of the two teams wasted quite a number of chances.But, just the match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw Udaya striker Siddu Pawar from a snap shot scored the crucial winning goal to help Udaya pocket the full three points.

Earlier, Star of Canara SC and Mangalore Blues SC shared honours and they played out a 1-1 draw. Mangalore Blues took the lead in the first half through Kenny D'Souza and in the second half Sheldon Rego scored the equaliser to enable Star of Canara force a draw and division of two points.

Results

Udaya SC: 1 (Siddu Pawar) bt Saraswati SC: 0. Mangalore Blues SC: 1 (Kenny D'Souza) drew with Star of Canara: 1 (Sheldon Rego).

KSA veterans’ football

The Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) will be organising the 3rd Late Shri Vishwanath Anchan Veterans football tournament 2019-20 which is scheduled to commence at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan from the second week of February.

Entries along with the registration form and entry fee will be accepted at the KSA office during working hours from 11.00am to 6.00pm. The last date from submitting entries is February 4, 2020 by 6.00pm.

For more information, contact KSA office on telephone No. 022 22631664.