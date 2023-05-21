'Last year, we did a big favour to RCB': Rohit Sharma's hilarious response on MI's playoff chances

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was at his honest best during the post-match presentation after his team defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match of the IPL 2023 on Sunday.

MI's victory doesn't guarantee them a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore only need a win from their last league game to knock out Rohit's team.

If RCB lose their match against Gujarat Titans, then MI will go through to the knockouts. And it is raining in Bengaluru so a washout will also work in MI's favour.

Rohit gives hilarious response on MI's chances

But when asked about MI's chances of going through, Rohit hoped that the result between RCB vs GT comes in their favour.

"What you can control, you can control and then hope for the best. I haven't spoken to anyone. If we don't go through, we've got ourselves to blame for it.

"If we go through, I'll give all the credit to the boys. That's how it works.

"Last year, we did a big favour to RCB, I hope we get the result what we are looking for," Rohit said after the match.

Green, Rohit star in MI's big win over SRH

Chasing 201 for victory, MI needed to go past RCB's net run rate by finishing the game in 11.4 overs but the sizeable target meant they could only look for a win without thinking about the net run rate.

All-rounder Cameron Green led MI's chase with his maiden IPL hundred and Rohit roared back to form with 56 runs as the five-time champions gunned down the target in 18 overs to finish with 8 wins from 14 games.

MI are currently in fourth position with 16 points, two more than RCB and Rajasthan Royals who are both tied on 14 but the Bengaluru franchise is ahead with a better NRR.

MI's win however, knocked out RR from the playoffs race.