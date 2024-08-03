'Last Tak Ladti Rahi Hai': Manu Bhaker's Mother Proud Of Her Daughter Despite Narrowly Missing Out On 3rd Medal In Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO

Manu Bhaker (R) | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's mother Sumedha said she is immensely proud of her daughter despite missing out on a 3rd consecutive medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. In a video uploaded on the social media handle of Jio Cinema, Sumedha said she believes hardly anyone else can repeat the feat in the near future achieved by Manu.

Bhaker stood 2nd to compete in the final of the women's 25m shooting event; however, she came 4th in the decider. The 22-year-old finished with 28 points in the eight-women final to miss out on a historic 3rd Olympic medal. South Korea's Jin Yang struck gold, while France's Camille Jedrzejewski and Hungary's Veronika Major finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

As far as the ace Indian shooter is concerned, she had already won two bronze in women's 10m pistol shooting and the mixed event of the same category. Speaking in a video uploaded on Jio Cinema, Bhaker's mother said:

"Abhi bhi last tak ladti rahi hai, jo bahut badi baat hai. Thank you so much and love you so much, Manu putri. Jo kar dikhaaya shaayad koi nahin kar dikhaayega. Bahut bahut pyaar kiya."

(She fought till the end, which is quite a big thing. Thank you so much and love you so much, my daughter. What you have done here will hardly be done by any other athlete)

"I was trying my best to keep calm" - Manu Bhaker

Bhaker reflected on the narrow loss, claiming that the nerves got the better of her despite trying her best to control it.

"I was very nervous in the final. Although I was trying on each shot things did not turn out to be very good for me. There's always a next time and I'm already looking forward to the next one. I was trying my best to keep calm and try to do my best but that was not enough. I'm glad that I've won two medals but the fourth place is not a very good place to be in."