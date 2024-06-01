'Last Month Has Been The Most Challenging Of My Life': Chris Woakes Reveals Tragic Reason Behind His Absence From Cricket

England pacer Chris Woakes. |

England seamer Chris Woakes has revealed the tragic reason behind his absence from cricket for a while now as he has revealed through his social media post. The veteran seamer took to his official handle on X, disclosing the demise of his father in May and will return to action when he thinks the timing is right.

The 35-year-old hasn't been in action since the International League T20 in February when he played for the Sharjah Warriors. He was roped in by the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2024 in the auction, but did not play the entire season. The right-arm seamer has also missed the County Championship games for Warwickshire.

Taking to X, Woakes wrote that he had no choice but to prioritize his family as they go through this challenging phase.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May. I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives. It's times like this that perspective is at its greatest."

The Englishman revealed that his father loved him playing for Warwickshire and England and hopes to resume soon.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family. I know playing cricket for Warwickshire and England made my Dad incredibly proud. look forward to doing that again in the near future."

Chris Woakes not part of England's T20 World Cup squad:

The veteran seamer is not part of England's T20 World Cup defence either, with the selectors instead recalling Chris Jordan into the squad. The 2022 edition saw Woakes taking 5 wickets in 6 matches at 34.40 apiece.

The Englishmen will open their 2024 campaign against Scotland on June 4th in Barbados.