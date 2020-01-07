Lasith Malinga reveals how Sri Lanka will target Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga has identified how they will target Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is yet to make his comeback from Injury after India’s first T20I match against Sri Lanka got washed out. All eyes are on him as India hope the pace bowler starts from where he left off.

Malinga believes that this is the change that Sri Lanka could take advantage of and target Bumrah as he might take time to find his rhythm. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “He (Bumrah) is the number one bowler in the world. He has got skills and accuracy. But he is coming after an injury and didn’t play much cricket in the past few months. Most of the bowlers struggle to get their rhythm for the first few matches (after making a comeback). We want to get that advantage to us.”

Both the bowlers are good friends and have shared the locker room for Mumbai Indians. Malinga believes that the Sri Lankan batsmen need to figure out how to counter Bumrah’s threat. “I’m really happy for Bumrah, he is doing well for his country. He’s my teammate. He’s their wicket-taking bowler. I can pass on the information about his attitude and bowling skills. But our batsmen will have to be smart enough to handle him, “he added.

After the first match got washed out Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that they have identified five-six fast bowlers and it will priority based on who starts and who is backup. He said, “Because the tournament (World T20 2020) is in Australia, you will need these many options and back-ups to be able to take firstly your strongest squad and have those back-ups in place who also can come in and do the job. It’s good that we’ve identified five or six guys and it will be priority based on who goes and back-ups will be in place for fast bowlers. Small niggles can happen now and then, so we’re pretty sorted in that regard. Not a worry at all.”

In December last year, Bumrah was named in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODI series against Australia.

Bumrah was first ruled out of the Test series against South Africa on September 24 last year due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back.

He was then replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Indian squad.

Bumrah played his last game against the West Indies in which he took seven wickets.