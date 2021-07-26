Sailing at Tokyo Olympics: India's Vishnu Saravanan Placed 34th with 7 races to go in Laser Radial event

A story of almost every Indian athlete across various disciplines - It's been a tough outing so far.

The same goes for the young Indian sailer Vishnu Saravanan. With strong breezes and an ultra-tough competition field proving to be major obstacles, he found tough to break into the Top 20 in the Men's Laser Radial sailing event. The sailor can, however, take heart from the strong starts he's got so far which have propelled him within the Top 10 as well in few of the races.



However, with 7 races to go in the 10-race series, all eyes will be on Vishnu as he battles to improve his ranking and gain some valuable experience in what is his Olympics debut.

The next race will take place on Tuesday.

Vishnu Saravanan's results so far

Race 1 : 14th place

Race 2 : 20th place

Race 3 : 24th place