e-Paper Get App

Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

The postponed Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now be held from December 6 to 23, the organisers have announced.

The T20 League which was originally slated to be played from August 1 to 21, had been rescheduled last month due to the economic crisis engulfing the island nation.

"It's my pleasure to announce that the LPL will be held from 6th to 23rd December," LPL tournament organiser Samantha Dodanwela was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The league's promoters, IPG, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Despite the economic crisis and political unrest, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series in July.

However, the Asia Cup, to be played from August 27 to September 11 in the island nation, was moved to UAE.

A decision on the re-draft is yet to be taken.

"It is understood that the tournament organisers are deciding between two options: either holding a fresh draft, or going ahead with as many of the available players as possible with only the slots taken up by any unavailable foreign players being re-drafted," the report read.

Read Also
Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed due to current economic crisis in Sri Lanka
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsLanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23

RECENT STORIES

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for the 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav takes over as Dy CM

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for the 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav takes over as Dy CM

See pic: Indian men's hockey team receives warm welcome on arrival after successful Commonwealth...

See pic: Indian men's hockey team receives warm welcome on arrival after successful Commonwealth...

Mumbai updates: Maha Cabinet to approve 44% hike in Metro 3 project cost today

Mumbai updates: Maha Cabinet to approve 44% hike in Metro 3 project cost today

NZC to release World No.1 ODI bowler Trent Boult from central contract

NZC to release World No.1 ODI bowler Trent Boult from central contract

Comedian Raju Srivastava, 58, suffers heart attack; admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava, 58, suffers heart attack; admitted to AIIMS