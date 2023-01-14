e-Paper Get App
Lalit Modi hospitalised with Covid: Harbhajan Singh posts 'get well soon' message

Lalit Modi said he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks and was diagnosed with "profound pneumonia" after which he was admitted to a hospital.

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi, who was hospitalised and placed on oxygen support after a Covid-19 infection and pneumonia attack. The former IPL chairman shared the information on his hospitalisation on Instagram. Harbhajan took to the comments section to post, "Get Well Soon".

Modi said he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks and was diagnosed with "profound pneumonia" after which he was admitted to a hospital. He also tagged his post with an image from the hospital. "After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Modi tweeted on Friday.

Harbhajan has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league. He won three IPL titles with MI (2013, 2015, 2017) and one with CSK (2020). In 163 IPL matches, Harbhajan took 150 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 7.08. His best bowling figures in the league are 5/18. Also a capable lower-order batter, the 'Turbanator' aggregated 833 runs at an average of 15.72, with a best of 64, his solitary IPL fifty.

