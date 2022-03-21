Lakshya Sen signs with Baseline Ventures for commercial representation

Lakshya Sen, who won the silver medal at the All England Open Badmintion Championships on Sunday, has signed on Baseline Ventures to represent him exclusively on his commercial portfolio.

Sen, the 2021 World Championship bronze medallist and 2022 India Open champion, has taken the badminton world by storm.

Following his wins over World No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the German Open and defending champion Lee Zii Jia in the semifinals at the All-England Championship, Lakshya Sen became only the 5th Indian shuttler and the first man from the country in 21 years to reach the final of the prestigious Super 1000 event in Birmingham.

The 20 year-old is also the youngest Indian to reach the final of the All England Championship.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:15 PM IST