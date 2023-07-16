Lakshya Sen Crashes Out Of US Open, Loses To Feng In Semi-Final

In the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen put up a valiant fight but ultimately succumbed to reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng of China in a thrilling three-game match. Despite his best efforts, Lakshya, the third seed in the tournament and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, lost 17-21, 24-22, 17-21 to Feng, who was seeded second. The intense clash lasted for one hour and 16 minutes, taking place in the BWF Super 300 event on Saturday night.

Intense battle and close scores characterize the first game

The opening game witnessed a closely contested battle between the seventh-ranked Feng and the twelfth-ranked Lakshya. They were neck-and-neck until 17 points, after which the Chinese player gained the upper hand with aggressive tactics, capitalizing on some unforced errors made by the Indian shuttler.

However, Lakshya, who had previously won a bronze medal at the world championships, refused to back down and made a strong comeback in the second game.

Lakshya makes a strong comeback

Similar to the first game, the second game showcased an intense struggle between the two competitors, with neither willing to yield an inch to the other. Engaging in long rallies and employing a combination of well-placed drop shots and powerful smashes, both players fought fiercely.

The battle continued until the score reached 22 points, at which point Lakshya scored two consecutive points to level the game, ultimately taking the match to a deciding third game.

Feng secures victory

The third game mirrored the pattern of the first, with Feng taking an early lead of 11-8 at the break. However, Lakshya kept himself in contention until the score reached 17 points before his Chinese opponent shifted gears, seizing control of the game and ultimately clinching victory in the match.

Prior to this encounter, Lakshya had a favorable record of five wins and two losses against Feng. In fact, just a week ago, he had defeated the Chinese player 21-18, 22-20 to secure his second BWF Super 500 title at the Canada Open. Despite falling short in this match, Lakshya's performance against a formidable opponent demonstrated his skill and resilience on the badminton court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)