‘Lads, it’s Manchester United’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team brutally trolled after Tottenham humiliate them 6-1 at Old Trafford

There’s an interesting anecdote about Tottenham Hotspurs. Roy Keane once recalled: “I thought I knew what the group might need, that we didn’t need a big team talk It was Tottenham at home. I thought please don’t go on about Tottenham, we all know what Tottenham is about, they are nice and tidy but we’ll f***ing do them. He came in and said: ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’, and that was it. Brilliant.”

This was before Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane fell out, but it showcased how Tottenham was viewed in the United dressing room.

They had always been on the receiving end of misery meted out by Manchester United including a come-from-behind 5-3 thumping.

Yet on Sunday, it was Tottenham who put six past Manchester United to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in a state of arbitrary shock.

United were woeful to say the least. Harry Maguire was defending with the shell-shocked nature of a man suffering from the PTSD from his Greek sojourn. Eric Bailly dived at everything that moved, irrespective of it being human or otherwise.

Brother Teresa, the sobriquet bestowed upon Marcus Rashford, spent more time lurking somewhere near the left back. Anthony Martial got handsy like UP Police officer facing an Opposition leader protesting the Hathras incident as he slapped Erik Lamela who went down while doing said Opposition leader’s best aggrieved impression.

United were so listless that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually had to haul off Bruno Fernandes at half-time, showing just how badly the Red Devils performed in the first half.

That’s not to take anything away from Mourinho, who finally got to do the proverbial dance on his former team’s grave, as Tottenham became the first team in the Premier League era to put four goals past United in the first half.

In the end it was 6-1, United’s worst loss in the Premier League era to match their humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in 2011. In fact, one won’t be surprised if Edinson Cavani has already left the Manchester tarmac after seeing this performance.

United were woeful at the back, showing the alacrity of an SBI bank clerk asked to process something during their lunch hour.

It was the worst the worst United performance in a decade which had Twitter saying: “Lad’s, it’s United.”

United fans have often been the ones to remind Tottenham ones of the vacillating vagaries of life. It’s time for Spurs and other Premier League fans to remind United of the same.

