La Liga Round 29: Getafe vs Espanyol - Paytm First Game Fantasy Prediction

Getafe have enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 campaign to date, picking up 46 points from their 28 matches to occupy fifth position in the table.

On the other hand, Espanyol are at the bottom of the table picking 23 points from their 28 matches.

Here some details of GEF vs ESL fantasy team predictions:

Espanyol have not beaten Getafe in the league since November 2017 and suffered a 3-0 defeat when they last travelled to the capital side in December 2018.

Probable XI: Getafe

D.Soria, D.Suarez, D.Dakonam, E.Cabaco, A.Nyom, O.Etebo, M.Arambarri, N.Maksimovic, M.Cucurella, J.Mata, J.Molina

Key Players Getafe -

J.Mata, J.Molina, M.Cucurella, D.Saurez

Nemanja Maksimovic, Jaime Mata and Mauro Arambarri are all back from bans and the trio are expected to return to the starting XI for Tuesday's fixture.

Probable XI: Espanyol

Diego Lopez, J.Lopez, B.Espinosa, L.Cabrera, D.Vila, O.Melendo, David Lopez, M.Roca, A.Embarba, J.Calleri, Wu Lei

Key Players Espanyol -

Wu Lei, A.Embarba, M.Roca, David Lopez

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

GK - Diego Lopez

Defenders - D.Suarez, D.Dakonam, E.Cabaco, A.Nyom

Mid Fielders - N.Maksimovic, David Lopez, M.Roca, O.Melendo

Forwards - J.Mata, J.Molina

Best Captain Picks - J.Mata, J.Molina

Best Vice Captain Picks - J.Mata, N.Maksimovic, M.Cucurella

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy football audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.