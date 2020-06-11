La Liga kicks off today with the derby, Sevilla face off Real Betis

Madrid

Renowned for being one of the hottest posters in Spain, the derby between Seville FC and Betis opens the ball for the resumption of the Spanish Championship on Thursday (20:00 GMT) in an unusual atmosphere: the icy atmosphere of the closed door health imposed by the coronavirus.

Very bereaved by the pandemic (more than 27,000 deaths), Spain is gradually recovering and is preparing to become the third major European championship to resume competition after Germany (May 16) and Portugal (May 3). June).

As usual, the Andalusian derby is being talked about, but this time it is for different reasons: this match of the 28th day of Liga will mark the kick-off of the end of the Liga season "coronavirus formula" , with 110 matches in six weeks.

The opportunity to test the strict health protocol implemented by La Liga ... and to highlight, on the ground, world champions like Nabil Fekir (Betis) or Jesus Navas (Seville FC), who will temporarily steal the star to stars Lionel Messi (Barça) or Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), expected on the lawns only this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Sevillians discovered in the streets of the Andalusian city long garlands lining up the jerseys of the Liga clubs. An initiative by the Spanish League to raise fervor before kick-off on Thursday evening.

But, social distancing forces, the atmosphere is struggling to climb.

"We are used to the place where our + peña + (group of supporters in Spain) is crowded on derby days. Even if ours is big enough, we will have to limit access to 30 or 40 first arrivals ", laments Guillermo Jiménez, president of the Sevilla FC squad" Al Relente ", who does not plan any action around the stadium due to health restrictions.

