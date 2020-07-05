La Liga highlights: Luis Suarez becomes Barcelona's third-highest goalscorer after scoring in 4-1 victory against Villarreal

Barcelona have reduced the gap to four points between them and league leaders Real Madrid after a 4-1 victory over Villarreal in their La Liga fixture at Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday, July 5.

While a 3rd minute own goal by Pau Torres opened the scoresheet for Barcelona, it was Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati who added the extra three.

Suarez, with a brilliant finish, scored his 194th goal for Barcelona to become tie László Kubala for third spot on club's all-time scoring list.

Griezmann added to Villarreal's sorrow with a masterclass chip courtesy of a backheel from Lionel Messi.

It was Ansu Fati, the 17-year-old Spaniard, who put the final nail in the coffin as he struck past Sergio Asenjo in the 87th minute.

With this win, Barcelona may kept their slim hopes of winning the title alive. Although it may require Real Madrid, a team who won their seventh consecutive match earlier in the day, to goof up in the four remaining games.

Barcelona are second in the league table with 73 points in 34 games, and will play against RCD Espanyol on Wednesday, July 8.

Villarreal, on the other hand, faced their first defeat since the return of La Liga after a three-month hiatus due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire sporting world to a halt.

Villarreal stand fifth in the league table with 54 points in 34 games. To book a Champions League spot, Javi Calleja's side have to replace fourth-placed Sevilla who have 57 points and an extra game in-hand.