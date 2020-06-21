La Liga: Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong's injury; no return-date fixed for the Dutchman

Barcelona on Sunday confirmed Frenkie de Jong's injury to the midfielder's right leg after the Dutch footballer underwent medical tests.

"The clinical follow-up on Frenkie De Jong has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg. The evolution of the injury will condition the player's availability," Barcelona said in an official statement.

La Liga returned last week, after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Barcelona's first returning fixture was against RCD Mallorca, who were at the receiving end in 4-0 victory on June 3.

While de Jong had started for Barcelona in their first clash, in the following fixtures against Leganes and Sevilla, the Dutchman was missing.

De Jong joined Barcelona last summer after a successful season at Ajax where his side nearly won the Champions League, but were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur, owing to Lucas Moura's stoppage time goal.

For Barcelona, the midfielder has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, in which he has managed to score two goals.

The Cules currently stand at the top of the La Liga table, and are just three points ahead of rival Real Madrid who stand second.

Barcelona dropped points in their clash against Sevilla which ended in a draw. That means, Real Madrid could capitalise on the opportunity to level the playing field if they manage to beat Real Sociedad later today.