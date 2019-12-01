La Liga- Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona predicted line-ups: Where and when to watch the live streaming in India

Atletico Madrid host rivals Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday in what to be an iconic clash of La Liga. Both the teams will meet for 42nd time since 2005. Barcelona has won 23 games, while Atletico has only been lucky on eight occasions with 10 matches ended as a draw.

Currently, the Blaugrana are second on the points table with 28 points, three ahead of the sixth-placed Atletico Madrid where the former has played one match lesser than Diego Simeone's side.

"There is a lot of talk about this, the connection. Players who are good always understand each other and with time they understand each other more. Griezmann has a special feeling for the game against Atletico," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said, "Messi is one of the best players in history and Barcelona are very lucky to have him. I love playing against the best, so it motivates me. If we are going to get what we want or not, it is impossible to say. But I have no doubt, we have the equipment and what is necessary to beat anyone, including Barcelona."

What are the timings of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played on December 2 at 1:30 am (according to India).

Where is the match between Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Where to watch the live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in India?

The match between Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be live streaing on Facebook at 1:30 am.

Predicted Line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Partey, Herrera, Saul; Morata, Felix

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Firpo; Vidal, de Jong, Melo; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Statistics

► Atletico Madrid are winless in their last 18 La Liga matches against Barcelona; only against Real Madrid have the Madrilenian side had a longer run without a win against a single opponent in the top-flight.

► Atletico Madrid last won against Barcelona in La Liga in February 2010 under Quique Sanchez Flores, with Pep Guardiola in charge of the Catalan side that day.

► Atletico Madrid have drawn seven of their opening 14 league games this season. They have never previously drawn eight of their first 15 matches in a single season in the top-flight.

► Barcelona have won three of their last four away games in the league after being winless in the previous five away from home in the competition.

► Barcelona have scored the most league goals from outside the box this season (seven) while Atleti are one of only two sides yet to score from outside the box this term.