Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud power France into quarterfinals, Les Bleus edge out Poland 3-1

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud were on target as defending champs France sealed a place in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Poland in the their Last-16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Mbappe (74th min, 90th min) scored a brace, while Giroud (44 min) netted in the first half as the Didier Deschamps men put their shock loss to Tunisia behind.

Robert Lewandowski scored a consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of the game.

The Les Bleus will face the winner of the England vs Senegal match on December 10.

Earlier, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris matched France's national team record of 142 appearances by starting a round-of-16 match against Poland at the World Cup on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Lloris is now tied with Lilian Thuram, the right back in France's 1998 world champion team.

Lloris lifted the trophy as captain for Les Bleus four years ago. He made his France debut in 2008.

Thierry Henry has the third most appearances with 123. Lloris aso matched Henry and Fabien Barthez for the most World Cup appearances for France with 17.