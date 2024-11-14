Kylian Mbappe Loses To Eden Hazard In Go-Karting Race At Carlos Sainz’s Karting Event After Being Left Out Of France Squad; Video

Image: X

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been finding various ways to have fun after being left out of the France squad for the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. With players involved in the international break, Mbappe decided to put his driving skills to the test.

In the video which is going viral online, Mbappe visited a karting track owned by Formula One superstar and Real Madrid fan, Carlos Sainz. The Frenchman was joined at that event by ex-Blancos forward Eden Hazard and several members of the club’s coaching staff. Mbappe failed to take the top spot as he finished third behind Hazard who came in second place, while fitness coach Sebastien Devillaz took the top spot.

Mbappe has been struggling with his playing style ever since making his move from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer for an astronomical fees. However it looks like the pressure is taking a toll on his mind as well. Mbappe's French teammate brahim Konate has expressed concern for his fellow countryman, suggesting that the mounting pressure could be weighing heavily on the 25-year-old.

He had said, "Sometimes I put myself in his shoes, and if I had all this hype around me, I don't know if I would have held on. He managed to do it and he continues to do it. He may have a psychological breakdown in his life, I have no idea, but I would like to discuss it with him. But you have to put yourself in his shoes. Everything that revolves around him is... He has no life! He has no life! And it must be hard for him

Didier Deschamp demands Kylian Mbappe to be left alone

Ahead of the nationas League match against Israel, Didier Deschamps was asked if he had spoken with Mbappe about his decision to leave him out of the squad.

Deschamps first joked but quickly avoided the debate stating, “Listen, I told you what I told you,” Deschamps said. “You are free to speak, and interpret that. I have a game tomorrow, There are 23 players here. Kylian isn’t here – please leave him alone.” Mbappe has been struggling for goals for France failing to add more goals to the 48 he has scored.

France plays Israel at home then travels to Italy three days later. Italy leads the group standings after four matches, one point above France. Belgium is third, ahead of Israel.