Kylian Mbappe 'disappointed' over defeat as Bayern Munich lift 6th Champions League trophy

Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe is disappointed not to end this year with the best of rewards as Bayern Munich defeated the Ligue 1 side in the Champions League final on Sunday.
"Disappointed not to end this year with the best of rewards, but life is made that way. We fought with all our strength. Congratulations to Bayern. And a big thank you for your support," Mbappe tweeted.
In an epic finale, where the defence of both teams kept the viewers on their feet the entire time, Kingsley Coman headed the only goal in the 59th minute after a cross from Joshua Kimmich.
Manuel Neuer kept his side safe as he kept denying the efforts of Kylian Mbappe, who saw two of his shots blocked, and Neymar, who also was not able to break down the German wall.
Moreover, Bayern Munich have become the first team in the history of the most important club competition in Europe to win every game of the campaign on the way to the title.
With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team have now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.
