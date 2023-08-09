Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Quickest Indian Bowler To 50 T20I Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates Brandon King's wicket. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav crossed a significant milestone on Tuesday during the 3rd T20I against the West Indies at Providence in Guyana. The 28-year-old became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in T20I cricket doing so in 30 games, leaving behind his compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal by dismissing Brandon King in the 15th over.

The incident occurred when the West Indies threatened to run away with the game in the 15th over, but the Kanpur-born cricketer had turned things in India's favour with two wickets. Kuldeep dismissed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran in the first delivery of the over and King, who top-scored for the hosts with 42. He ended up with figures of 4-0-28-3.

The West Indies still reached a decent 159 as skipper Rovman Powell's 19-ball 40, laced with three sixes, were integral to the same. The Jamaican gained momentum in the 19th over when he clobbered left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for two sixes in the same over.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma make short work of the chase:

While The Men in Blue had failed to chase 150 in the first T20I, they left no stone unturned on this occasion in going aggressively for the target. Although India lost Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for single-figure scores, Suryakumar Yadav took the Caribbean bowlers on.

The right-handed batter made a half-century off only 23 balls, but was eventually for 83, ending an 87-run stand with Tilak Varma. Varma, who stayed unbeaten at 49, added 43 off 31 deliveries with Hardik Pandya as India romped home in 17.5 overs to make the series 2-1.

