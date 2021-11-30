Kshitij, Mukesh, Shamim to compete at Pune Open

Defending champion Kshitij Naveed Kaul, alongwith domestic stalwarts such as Mukesh Kumar and Shamim Khan, will vie for top honours when the the fifth edition of the Pune Open Golf Championship tees off on Wednesday.

The Rs 40 lakh event, which will be staged at the Poona Club Golf Course, is the last full-field event of the PGTI's 2020-2021 season before the season-ending Tour Championship.

The tournament will feature leading Indian names such as Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

The international challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain as well as Australian Kunal Bhasin.

The host city will be represented by Gurki Shergill (a former winner on PGTI), Pravin Pathare, Sameer M Shaikh, Rajiv Datar, Sagar Raghuvanshi, Jaideep Patwardhan, Sunil Baburao Galfade and Rajaram Baburao Shinde as well as amateur Rohan Dhole Patil.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:34 PM IST