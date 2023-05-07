Kris Srikkanth launches scathing criticism on MI skipper: 'Rohit Sharma should change his name to No-Hit Sharma'

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians and the Indian cricket team, is facing a tough time in the Indian Premier League 2023. Rohit's poor performance has had a significant impact on MI's performance this season, as they are currently in the bottom half of the points table. MI's chances of reaching the playoffs took a hit after their crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Saturday.

Rohit's low returns

In the match against CSK, Rohit batted at No.3 but was dismissed for a duck after facing only three balls. Rohit's poor form has started to frustrate fans and experts alike, with many criticizing his inability to contribute to the team's success.

Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth is the latest to criticize Rohit's performance. During commentary, Srikkanth said that he would not have Rohit Sharma in his team if he was the captain of MI. Srikkanth further said that Rohit should change his name to "No Hit Sharma," indicating his disappointment with the skipper's low returns.

Unwanted records

This is the second time Rohit has been out for a duck this season, with the first one coming against PBKS earlier this week. While he managed to score 44 runs against PBKS on April 22, he has only managed to score five runs in four innings since then. Overall, he has scored 184 runs at an average of 18.40 this season.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's duck against CSK has led him to hold the top spot on the unfortunate list of IPL players with the most ducks. Prior to the game against CSK, Rohit shared the record of 15 ducks with Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, and Mandeep Singh.