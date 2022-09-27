Kolkata to host I LOVE UNITED event in February next year

Manchester United | Twitter

Kolkata emerged as the chosen destination for Manchester United fan event in India with the English Premier League club announcing the date and place of the event.

United supporters in India had the opportunity to vote for the next location of the 'I LOVE UNITED' event ahead of Manchester United's clash against arch-rivals Leeds United on February 20.

The opportunity to vote for their preferred city was presented ahead of the 90-minute pre-match show.

According to the statement on the club website, Six Indian cities were shortlisted for hosting the Manchester United event, and it was Kolkata that won the chance to host the event after receiving 33 per cent votes.

The Manchester United India event will be held in Kolkata on Sunday, October 1 at Big Lawn Nicco Park in Kolkata from 4:00 pm IST.

According to the release, the event will be attended by United greats Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre, who have been p[part of the Indian Super League teams Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC, respectively.

Fans planning to attend the Manchester United India event can apply for online tickets by Sunday October 9.

The applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random. The fans who will be given tickets will receive notification by email at most by Wednesday, October 12.