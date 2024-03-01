Kolkata League Cricket: CAB To Probe Match-Fixing Allegations By Shreevats Goswami

Kolkata league cricket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami, who was a member of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, on Thursday alleged that a match in the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) first division league seemed fixed from the manner in which some dismissals took place during the game.

Goswami shared videos of a game between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club on his Facebook page.

He alleged that Mohammedan Sporting batters seemed to be intentionally getting out to concede seven points to Town Club which is associated with former Team India manager Debabrata Das, who is the current CAB secretary. Das was the Indian team's administrative manager during the tour of England in 2022.

"This is a Super Division match in Kolkata Club Cricket, two big teams doing this, any idea what's going on here??" Goswami posted.

In the first video, a right-handed batter is seen leaving the ball coming straight to his stumps as he then walked off the field. In the second video, a left-hander came out of the crease to an wide delivery to be stumped.

CAB President promises to take the matter up:

While Debabrata Das was not available for a reaction, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said they have sought the umpires' and observer's report.

"We have called a tournament committee meeting on March 2 to take up the matter," Snehasish Ganguly said.

The 34-year-old Goswami called the match a case of 'got up' cricket, an informal description for rigged proceedings.

"I am ashamed to see this having played the game which is so close to my heart. I love cricket and I love playing in Bengal but looking at this breaks my heart.

"Club cricket is heart and soul of Bengal cricket please don't ruin it. I think this is called 'got up' cricket. Where is the media now?" Goswami, who also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, added.

The three-day match got over at the 22 Yards Academy in Salt Lake with Town Club securing seven points on Wednesday.

Shakib Habib Gandhi's 223 steered Town Club to 446. In reply, Mohammaden Sporting made 281/9 with Joyjit Basu top-scoring with a 100. Sporting collapsed after Basu's departure.