Kolivery edge out Rangers in Kalina Football League

Mumbai: Football Club Kolivery scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kalina Rangers in a closely fought Fourth Round league match of the 18th edition of the Kalina Football League, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina, here on Monday.

In another match, defending champions Air India Colony Boys blanked Egyptian Boys 3-0. Dominating play from the start Air India scored through Kishan Singh, Shamer Swamy and Jaydeep Panarkar.

Results:

Indian FC: 1 (A Sonawane) drew with Kalina Village Boys ‘A’: 1 (Dale D’Cunha); Air India Colony Boys: 3 (K Singh, S Swamy, J Panarkar) bt Egyptian Boys: 0; F C Kolivery: 2 (B Vakharia, N Mascarenhas) bt Kalina Rangers: 1 (R Mascarenhas); Kalina United: 4 (M Barboza, K Pinto, A D’Souza, K Jadhav) bt FC Kolivery Z: 3 0.