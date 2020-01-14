Kohli's Kryptonite? Twitter points out Captain Kohli's weakness as a batsman

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has dominated the cricketing world with top-notch batting techniques for which he is recognised as one of the best cricketers in the current era.

But did Twitterati just figure out his weakness as a batsman? After an early dismissal against Australia by Adam Zampa in their first ODI, many have pointed out Kohli's inability to face spinners, especially, leg spinners.

According to stats, Kohli has been dismissed by spinners on most occassions in the ODI's. Mohandas Menon, a cricket statistician, was quick to point out the number of times Kohli has been dismissed by spinners. "Virat Kohli dismissed by a spinner on most occasions in ODIs, 4 - Graeme Swann/Suraj Randiv/Adam Zampa," he wrote.