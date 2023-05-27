'KL Rahul undergoing rehab': Twitter reacts as Indian opener spotted in a night club in London

KL Rahul. | (Credits: Screengrab, Instagram)

India's all-format cricketer KL Rahul has been in the news over the last 12 hours or so as a video went viral of him being spotted at a nightclub in London. With the right-handed batter in recovery after suffering an injury during an IPL 2023 game, he has faced jibes from a handful of social media users.

The Karnataka-born cricketer sustained a hip injury while fielding during a game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was ruled out of the tournament. As a result, all-rounder Krunal Pandya replaced him as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The injury also ruled him out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, set to take place at The Oval, starting on June 7th.

He issued a statement on Instagram on May 5th, saying:

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery. As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiant."

On May 9th, he announced that he was on road to recovery. Rahul, who was the highest run-getter for LSG in IPL 2022, delivered a middling performance with the bat this year with 274 runs in nine matches at 34.25 with a mediocre strike rate of 113.25. However, Pandya admitted that Rahul's absence hurt the Super Giants after being eliminated by the Mumbai Indians with a 81-run loss at the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, here's how the Netizens trolled KL Rahul's presence at a night club in London:

