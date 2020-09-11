KL Rahul to rely on Kumble, support staff

New Delhi

A restructured Kings XI Punjab have all the required ingredients to achieve success in the upcoming IPL but they have to ensure that good starts are not squandered and their overseas combination is apt.

KXIP went into the auction last year with the biggest prize purse and ended up purchasing nine players to solidify their iffy middle order and death bowling.

With the return of Glenn Maxwell in the middle order and having found death-bowling options in Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan, the team seems to have its bases covered.

They already had a dangerous opening pairing in Chris Gayle and K L Rahul with Mayank Agarwal, who is aiming to replicate his international success in the IPL, to follow. KXIP will also have to find a way to play Nicholas Pooran regularly with the West Indian coming off a successful campaign in CPL.

Either Mandeep Singh or Sarfaraz Khan is likely to support Maxwell in the middle-order for most of the league stage.

The season will also be a big captaincy test for Rahul, who has been given the leadership role at the back of two stellar seasons as an opener. As he has said it himself, he will have to rely on support of head coach Anil Kumble and the rest of the support staff to deal with the high-pressure challenge.

Besides Cottrell and Jordan, other fast bowling resources include spearhead Mohammad Shami, James Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Porel. Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches but KXIP don't have any big names in that department following the departure of R Ashwin.