‘KL Rahul Played His Last Test’: Fans Bid Farewell To Out-Of-Form India Batter As He Touches Pitch After Bengaluru Loss; Video

KL Rahul touching the surface. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batter KL Rahul raised speculation among the Indian fans about having played his final Test as he touched the pitch after the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a Bengaluru. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen touching the pitch, similar to Sachin Tendulkar's gesture during his final Test.

The Karnataka-born cricketer has come under the scanner after two low scores in Bengaluru against New Zealand. The classy right-hander made 0 and 12, with his score in the 2nd innings especially hurting India as they lost all the momentum after the partnership between Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant.

With Shubman Gill gearing up to return for the Pune Test and Sarfaraz hitting 150 in Bengaluru, Rahul could sit out of the crucial fixture. Meanwhile, below is the video of Rahul's gesture towards the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium:

In all probabilities KL Rahul played his last test match today.

Go well in ODIs n T20Is 👍🏻

Thank you KL Rahul !!#INDvsNZ #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/Jzmoz7vbMW — Jay Shah (@Jay_sha_h) October 20, 2024

Here's how netizens have reacted to the clip:

