e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza 'heart' star couple's beautiful marriage pictures

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza 'heart' star couple's beautiful marriage pictures

Virat Kohli and tennis great Sania Mirza were among the first ones from the sporting fraternity to wish newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married Monday afternoon and didn't take long to share some beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding in Khandala.

The star couple tied the knot at Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in an intimate ceremony which was attended by only family and some close friends from the entertainment and sporting fraternity.

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma were among the few sportspersons who attended the wedding.

Read Also
Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...
article-image

Former India captain Virat Kohli could not be present in person to wish his national teammate but made sure to congratulate Rahul and Athiya on social media.

Read Also
Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...
article-image

Kohli and tennis great Sania Mirza were among the first ones to wish the newlyweds after they released the first pictures from their wedding on Instagram.

Kohli wrote "Congratulations" along with three heart emojis. Sania wrote, "Congratulations to two wonderful ppl."

Rahul is currently on a break from international cricket due to his marriage. He wasn't named in the ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019.

Read Also
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty says 'officially father-in-law bann chuka hu'
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony of ₹1.30 lakh to estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony of ₹1.30 lakh to estranged wife Hasin Jahan

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza 'heart' star couple's beautiful marriage...

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza 'heart' star couple's beautiful marriage...

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee under Mary Kom will begin impartial probe, says Sports...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee under Mary Kom will begin impartial probe, says Sports...