Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain Pat Cummins on Saturday won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2024.

KKR will have Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt in their playing XI apart from veterans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell while SRH have included Airden Markram, Heinrich Klassen and Marco Jansen as their overseas players along with Cummins himself.

More details to follow...