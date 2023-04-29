 KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
Live Updates

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
29 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

29 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya

29 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

29 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

29 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Nitish Rana - We would have batted first, DLS could come into the equation, but we would still have batted first. There are always areas where we can improve, we have had some forced changes - Jason Roy has a back issue, he's replaced by Gurbaz. Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav

29 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. Just because of the weather, it was bright when we came and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now. I'm pretty happy with where we are, 7 games gone, 7 more to come, we need to play good cricket and qualify for the playoffs. We will learn from the losses as well, but we just need to play some consistent cricket. We are playing the same team

29 April 2023 04:03 PM IST

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field

29 April 2023 04:00 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. 

