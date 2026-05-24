KKR Vs DC: Kuldeep, KL Rahul Shine As Delhi End IPL 2026 Campaign On Winning Note, Seal 40-Run Win At Eden Gardens

Axar Patel, David Miller Hold Nerves As Delhi Capitals Edge Punjab Kings In A Thriller By 3 Wickets | X

Kuldeep Yadav marked his return in style with a brilliant three-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 runs in their final IPL 2026 league match on Sunday.

In a game with no playoff implications, KL Rahul’s explosive half-century and Kuldeep’s match-turning spell helped Delhi finish their campaign on a high. DC posted 203/5 before bowling KKR out for 163 in 18.4 overs.

The result helped Delhi move above Kolkata to sixth place in the standings. KKR finished seventh after another disappointing season under Ajinkya Rahane. The contest had effectively become a dead rubber after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians earlier in the day to seal the final playoff spot.

Rahul led Delhi’s batting effort with a blazing 30-ball 60. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed five fours and four sixes to register his sixth fifty of the season. He attacked from the start, especially targeting Sunil Narine. Rahul danced down the track repeatedly to loft the veteran spinner for boundaries and sixes.

His half-century came in just 25 balls as Delhi looked set for a massive total. Youngster Sahil Parakh chipped in with 24, while skipper Axar Patel made a handy 39. KKR eventually pulled things back slightly through Anukul Roy and Varun Chakravarthy, who finished with one wicket each.

Rahul was finally dismissed against the run of play, but Delhi still crossed the 200-mark comfortably. KKR’s bowling lacked intensity throughout the innings. Narine endured an expensive outing, while vice-captain Rinku Singh dropped Parakh early in the innings.

KKR’s chase never really settled despite a fighting knock from captain Rahane.

Lungi Ngidi struck early to dismiss Finn Allen before removing Manish Pandey as Kolkata slipped under pressure. Rahane, however, kept KKR alive with an aggressive counterattack.

The veteran batter smashed four sixes and four boundaries in a 39-ball 63. He took on Axar Patel and Auqib Nabi confidently and brought up his fifty in 31 balls.

But Kuldeep changed the game completely.

Playing his first match after being left out, the left-arm wrist spinner dismissed Cameron Green before removing Rahane and Rinku Singh off successive deliveries. He nearly had a hat-trick as well, but Abhishek Porel dropped a chance behind the stumps.

Kuldeep finished with excellent figures of 3/29, while Ngidi claimed 3/27. Mitchell Starc also chipped in with two wickets against his former franchise.

Once Rahane departed, KKR’s innings collapsed quickly as they slumped to their seventh defeat of the season.