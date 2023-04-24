 KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway and Dube power Chennai to 49-run win in Kolkata to top table
KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (235/4) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (186/8) by 49 runs at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Updated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in an IPL game, here on Sunday.

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

With Jason Roy pulling a hamstring while fielding, the chase was out of question and Dhoni's young pace troika of Akash Singh (1/29 in 4 overs), Matheesa Pathirana (1/27 in 4 overs) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43 in 4 overs) along with seasoned spinners Moeen Ali (1/20 in 1 over), Maheesh Theekshana (2/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34 in 3 overs) restricted KKR to 186 for 8 in 20 overs.

Jason Roy (61 off 26 balls) coming in at No.5 due to hamstring niggle , did try his bit with a 19-ball half-century but 236 even with best of batting line-ups would have been a tall-order.

CSK top table with 5 wins

The win took CSK to top of the table with 10 points from seven games while KKR are now placed eighth among 10 teams after fifth defeat at halfeay stage.

To add insult to injury, KKR didn't get any home support as the 67,000 capacity Eden stands resembled a Sunflower as 'Canary Yellow' jersey filling up every corner of the venue.

They had come for their beloved Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Last Dance' and CSK didn't disappoint them either.

But for that credit goes to Rahane, who is surprising all and sundry each day with his positive intent.

What is missing in KL Rahul is exactly what is there in Rahane but perhaps, the presence of Dhoni in that dug-out which is proving to be a clincher.

